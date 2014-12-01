Edition:
Face-off in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
