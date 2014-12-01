Face-off in Hong Kong
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Delhi queer pride parade
Our pictures from Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights.
India this week
Here is what made news in India this week.
Bhopal - 30 years on
On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.