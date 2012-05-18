Edition:
Facebook IPO frenzy

<p>Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, shown in this image from Reuters video, reacts after remotely ringing the Nasdaq's opening bell at the social network's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

<p>Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A woman stands in the window of the studios of the NASDAQ Marketsite at the start of the listing for Facebook in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Passers-by look in the window of the NASDAQ Marketsite at the start of the listing for Facebook in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk near the NASDAQ Marketsite at the start of the listing for Facebook in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shown in this image from Reuters video, rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from "Facebook" headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

<p>Members of the media deliver their reports in front of the NASDAQ Marketsite at the start of the listing for Facebook in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Facebook's share prices are seen inside the NASDAQ Marketsite in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Recent activity lists "Mark listed FB on NASDAQ" in this image taken from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page on May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>People are seen outside the NASDAQ Marketsite waiting to see Facebook's share prices posted inside on video monitors in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People stand outside the NASDAQ Marketsite, waiting to see Facebook's share prices, posted inside on video monitors in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

