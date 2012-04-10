Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 10, 2012 | 6:20pm IST

Facebook, tagged at new HQ

<p>A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 20
<p>Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 20
<p>The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 20
<p>Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 20
<p>A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 20
<p>An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 20
<p>An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 20
<p>A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 20
<p>An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 20
<p>Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 20
<p>An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 20
<p>An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 20
<p>Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 20
<p>An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 20
<p>Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 20
<p>Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 20
<p>An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
17 / 20
<p>Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
18 / 20
<p>Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 20
<p>A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Easter processions from around the world.

09 Apr 2012
Good Friday

Good Friday

Good Friday observed in India.

06 Apr 2012
Pet cemetery

Pet cemetery

The Huntington Beach pet cemetery opened in 1961 and is the final resting place for many beloved pets.

06 Apr 2012
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

From flying cars to new electric hybrids, the latest models and concept cars from the 2012 New York International Auto Show.

06 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast