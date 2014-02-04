Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 4, 2014 | 10:20pm IST

Facebook turns 10

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 25
<p>The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook began trading on the Nasdaq market on May 18, 2012, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion, and raising $16 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook began trading on the Nasdaq market on May 18, 2012, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the...more

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook began trading on the Nasdaq market on May 18, 2012, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion, and raising $16 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
2 / 25
<p>Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters-TV</p>

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters-TV

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters-TV

Close
3 / 25
<p>A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 25
<p>Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, reacts during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, reacts during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, reacts during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
5 / 25
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 25
<p>An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 25
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 25
<p>Employees walk and cycle along a walking and bicycle path at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees walk and cycle along a walking and bicycle path at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees walk and cycle along a walking and bicycle path at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 25
<p>People walk past a graphic on a wall at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

People walk past a graphic on a wall at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

People walk past a graphic on a wall at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 25
<p>President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 25
<p>Instagram Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kevin Systrom smiles during the launch of a new service named Instagram Direct in New York, December 12, 2013. Facebook purchased the photo-sharing service in April 2012 for $1 billion in stock and cash. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Instagram Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kevin Systrom smiles during the launch of a new service named Instagram Direct in New York, December 12, 2013. Facebook purchased the photo-sharing service in April 2012 for $1 billion in stock and...more

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Instagram Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kevin Systrom smiles during the launch of a new service named Instagram Direct in New York, December 12, 2013. Facebook purchased the photo-sharing service in April 2012 for $1 billion in stock and cash. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Employees dine near a fire at an outdoor cafe at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees dine near a fire at an outdoor cafe at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees dine near a fire at an outdoor cafe at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 25
<p>Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho, Resort, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho, Resort, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho, Resort, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 25
<p>Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg during their meeting at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti</p>

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg during their meeting at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg during their meeting at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti

Close
15 / 25
<p>Employees gather at the IT service desk at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 25
<p>Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
17 / 25
<p>Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

Close
18 / 25
<p>Employees chat at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees chat at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees chat at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 25
<p>Mark Zuckerberg fist bumps a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. Zuckerberg was visiting MIT and Harvard to recruit graduating students to work at Facebook. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mark Zuckerberg fist bumps a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. Zuckerberg was visiting MIT and Harvard to recruit graduating students to work at Facebook. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Mark Zuckerberg fist bumps a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. Zuckerberg was visiting MIT and Harvard to recruit graduating students to work at Facebook. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 25
<p>Employees work in the international user operations area at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees work in the international user operations area at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Employees work in the international user operations area at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
21 / 25
<p>Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres</p>

Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres

Close
22 / 25
<p>Mark Zuckerberg leaves a rehearsal for the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. The following day Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's 2010 Person of the Year. Time defines the Person of the Year as the person who, for better or for worse, does the most to influence the events of the year. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua</p>

Mark Zuckerberg leaves a rehearsal for the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. The following day Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's 2010 Person of the Year. Time defines the Person of the Year as the person...more

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Mark Zuckerberg leaves a rehearsal for the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. The following day Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's 2010 Person of the Year. Time defines the Person of the Year as the person who, for better or for worse, does the most to influence the events of the year. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua

Close
23 / 25
<p>Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, listens to a question at the Charles Schwab IMPACT 2010 conference in Boston, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, listens to a question at the Charles Schwab IMPACT 2010 conference in Boston, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, listens to a question at the Charles Schwab IMPACT 2010 conference in Boston, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
24 / 25
<p>An opposition supporter lifts a placard at the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 7, 2011. The placard reads, "Thanks Egypt youth" (top) and "we will not leave till we get the 70 billion dollars". The word "Facebook" is written in English. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An opposition supporter lifts a placard at the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 7, 2011. The placard reads, "Thanks Egypt youth" (top) and "we will not leave till we get the 70 billion dollars". The word "Facebook" is written in...more

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

An opposition supporter lifts a placard at the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 7, 2011. The placard reads, "Thanks Egypt youth" (top) and "we will not leave till we get the 70 billion dollars". The word "Facebook" is written in English. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Madrid's food banks

Madrid's food banks

Next Slideshows

Madrid's food banks

Madrid's food banks

Last year, 2013, activists and families founded a food bank in Tetuan, a working-class neighborhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead,...

04 Feb 2014
Mumbai Monorail

Mumbai Monorail

India's first monorail, covering a distance of 8.93 kilometers (5.5 miles), was opened to public in Mumbai on Sunday.

04 Feb 2014
Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.

04 Feb 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures