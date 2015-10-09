Edition:
Faces of Comic Con

Luis Calvo dressed as DC Comics' The Question. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Samantha Diaz dressed as Hinata from Naruto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Danielle Pierson dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Mathew Owens dressed as a Zombie Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Leslie Reyes dressed as Annabelle from The Conjuring. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Mia Giordano dressed as Jasper from Steven Universe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Dennis Mooney dressed as The Devil. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Alex Tejeda dressed as Yellow Lantern Scarecrow from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Marilyn Venegas dressed as the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Samantha Alicea dressed as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Leonard Cruz dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Ally Kara dressed as a Zombie Alice from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Vash Trent dressed as Mr. Sinister from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
David Dziak dressed as Colossus from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Michelle Clark dressed as Halibel from Bleach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Arceny Castillo dressed as Harvey Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Michelle Carrera dressed as a Minion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Kiesha Wilkie dressed as a female Joker from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Chad North dressed as Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Liam Maclarty dressed as Nightcrawler from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Sean Bonilla dressed as Karkat from Homestuck. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Coty Clark dressed as DC Comics' The Joker. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Xavier Lopez dressed as Deadpool. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Charlie Cannon dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Julian Park dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
The faces of various attendees of New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
