Fri Sep 23, 2016

Faces of Islamic State

Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
1 / 16
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
2 / 16
Two Islamic State spokespersons claim responsibility for an attack on a traffic police post outside Moscow, Russia, in this video posted on social media August 18, 2016. The Arabic text (bottom) reads, "We are mujahideen of the Islamic State". Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
3 / 16
Islamic State spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. U.S. Department of State/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
4 / 16
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national was believed to be the organizer of the November 13, 2015, attacks in Paris. Abaaoud was killed in a police raid in the Paris suburb of St. Denis on November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
5 / 16
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected organizer of the 2015 Paris attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
6 / 16
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
7 / 16
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
8 / 16
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
9 / 16
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
10 / 16
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
11 / 16
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
12 / 16
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
13 / 16
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
14 / 16
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
15 / 16
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
16 / 16
