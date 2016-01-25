Edition:
Faces of Islamic State

A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Fu'ad al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Qital al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Ukashah al-Iraqi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. Two Iraqis, referred to as Ali al-Iraqi and Ukashah al-Iraqi, could be the suicide bombers who tried to attack the Stade de France stadium. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Mujaed al-Baljiki' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Ali al-Iraqi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. Two Iraqis, referred to as Ali al-Iraqi and Ukashah al-Iraqi, could be the suicide bombers who tried to attack the Stade de France stadium. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Rayyan al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abul Qa'Qa' al-Baljiki' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active operators is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in Paris, according to a source close to the French investigation. "He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks in Europe," the source told Reuters of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, adding he was investigators' best lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people in Paris on Friday. According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active operators is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in Paris, according to a source close to the French investigation. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
