Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014 | 2:30am IST

Faces of survival

<p>Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 20
<p>Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 20
<p>Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 20
<p>Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 20
<p>Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 20
<p>Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza....more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 20
<p>Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 20
<p>Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 20
<p>Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 20
<p>Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 20
<p>Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 20
<p>Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 20
<p>Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 20
<p>Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 20
<p>Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 20
<p>25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 20
<p>Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 20
<p>20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, April 24, 2014

20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Next Slideshows

Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Families grieve for loved ones lost aboard a capsized ferry in South Korea.

23 Apr 2014
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

23 Apr 2014
Modi-fied BJP supporters

Modi-fied BJP supporters

A look at supporters of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

23 Apr 2014
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

23 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures