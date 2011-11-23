Faces of the 2G scam
An aide tries to prevent photographs from being taken of Sanjay Chandra (C), Managing Director of Telenor's India partner Unitech, as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gautam Doshi (C), a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
DB Realty MD Shahid Balwa arrives at a court for his hearing in New Delhi February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aide of Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka tries to cover his face as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Swan Telecom director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja (C) arrives at a court for a hearing in New Delhi February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry the 2G spectrum case chargesheet to a court in New Delhi April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Kanimozhi, a lawmaker and daughter of M. Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, departs for court from her residence in New Delhi May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
