Wed Nov 23, 2011

Faces of the 2G scam

<p>An aide tries to prevent photographs from being taken of Sanjay Chandra (C), Managing Director of Telenor's India partner Unitech, as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An aide tries to prevent photographs from being taken of Sanjay Chandra (C), Managing Director of Telenor's India partner Unitech, as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Gautam Doshi (C), a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Gautam Doshi (C), a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>DB Realty MD Shahid Balwa arrives at a court for his hearing in New Delhi February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

DB Realty MD Shahid Balwa arrives at a court for his hearing in New Delhi February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An aide of Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka tries to cover his face as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An aide of Swan Telecom Director Vinod Goenka tries to cover his face as he leaves a court in New Delhi April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Gautam Doshi, a group managing director of Reliance ADA group, leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Swan Telecom director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Swan Telecom director Vinod Goenka (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja (C) arrives at a court for a hearing in New Delhi February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja (C) arrives at a court for a hearing in New Delhi February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry the 2G spectrum case chargesheet to a court in New Delhi April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry the 2G spectrum case chargesheet to a court in New Delhi April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Kanimozhi, a lawmaker and daughter of M. Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, departs for court from her residence in New Delhi May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Kanimozhi, a lawmaker and daughter of M. Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, departs for court from her residence in New Delhi May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja leaves a court for a break in New Delhi April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

