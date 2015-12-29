Faces of the Taliban
A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of murdering a couple...more
Taliban militants, who were arrested by Afghan border police, are pictured during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Taliban militant poses for a picture after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Members of the Taliban gather during the execution of three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban militants hand over their weapons as they take part in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Laghman province March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Members of the Taliban stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban militants pose for the media after they join the Afghan government in a reconciliation and reintegration program in Herat May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban fighters pose with weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban fighters ride on motorbikes in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban fighters pose with weapons while detaining two unseen men for campaigning for presidential candidate Mullah Abdul Salam Rocketi in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
