Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 25, 2015 | 2:35am IST

Faces of war

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 15
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)

A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)
Close
8 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
HIV and positive

HIV and positive

Next Slideshows

HIV and positive

HIV and positive

Zambia's Chikuni Mission run an empowerment project for HIV-AIDS patients offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as...

24 Feb 2015
Taking on Boko Haram

Taking on Boko Haram

The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as African states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram.

24 Feb 2015
World Cup: India v S.Africa

World Cup: India v S.Africa

Images from Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.

22 Feb 2015
Cold in the USA

Cold in the USA

Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...

21 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast