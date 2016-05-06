Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 7, 2016 | 12:30am IST

Factory workers of North Korea

Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
