Factory workers of North Korea
Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
In mother's arms
Migrant mothers make the dangerous journey to Europe with babes in arms.
Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist
An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of...
Music in the ruins of Palmyra
Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Congress protest in Delhi
Members of the Congress party take part in a march to parliament in New Delhi
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.