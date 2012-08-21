Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim

Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad rests after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday had spend more than 60 hours in the water before she abandoned the swim. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout