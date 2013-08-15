Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 15, 2013 | 8:15pm IST

Fainting in formation

<p>An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more

<p>Military cadets help a fellow cadet who fainted prior to the funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Military cadets help a fellow cadet who fainted prior to the funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Spain's Princess Letizia looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Spain's Princess Letizia looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A member of France's Republican Guards gets assistance after he fainted while on the steps of the Elysee Palace during the visit of China's President Hu Jintao in Paris, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A member of France's Republican Guards gets assistance after he fainted while on the steps of the Elysee Palace during the visit of China's President Hu Jintao in Paris, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>An honor guard is assisted after fainting during the arrival of presidents for the inauguration ceremony of the Ibero-American summit in Panama City, November 17, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

An honor guard is assisted after fainting during the arrival of presidents for the inauguration ceremony of the Ibero-American summit in Panama City, November 17, 2000. REUTERS/File

<p>A member of the Coldstream Guards lies prostrate after fainting in the hot sun during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 17, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie</p>

A member of the Coldstream Guards lies prostrate after fainting in the hot sun during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 17, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

<p>A guardsman is helped after fainting during the funeral of Prince Rainier III of Monaco in Monte Carlo, April 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gerard Julien/Pool</p>

A guardsman is helped after fainting during the funeral of Prince Rainier III of Monaco in Monte Carlo, April 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gerard Julien/Pool

<p>A female Australian soldier faints in front of the Sydney Town Hall after Australian troops, who went to war in Iraq, marched during a welcoming home parade, June 18, 2003. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A female Australian soldier faints in front of the Sydney Town Hall after Australian troops, who went to war in Iraq, marched during a welcoming home parade, June 18, 2003. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A solider grabs a colleague who fainted during a ceremony marking the 55th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Army Armored Corps in Colombo, December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A solider grabs a colleague who fainted during a ceremony marking the 55th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Army Armored Corps in Colombo, December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>A Greek soldier faints in the heat at the Pharleon War Cemetery in Athens, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

A Greek soldier faints in the heat at the Pharleon War Cemetery in Athens, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

<p>New recruits to the Indian armed forces stand at attention over a comrade who fainted during their graduation parade at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

New recruits to the Indian armed forces stand at attention over a comrade who fainted during their graduation parade at a camp in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, January 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Republican Guards assist a colleague who fainted on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

Republican Guards assist a colleague who fainted on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

<p>A U.S. Marine is attended to after collapsing beside a helicopter for President George W. Bush in Ottawa August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A U.S. Marine is attended to after collapsing beside a helicopter for President George W. Bush in Ottawa August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during an annual ceremony for graduating cadets at the police school in Bogota, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during an annual ceremony for graduating cadets at the police school in Bogota, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>Paramedics attend to a Malta Armed Forces soldier who fainted during the Remembrance Day Parade at the war memorial in Floriana, Malta, November 14, 1999. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Paramedics attend to a Malta Armed Forces soldier who fainted during the Remembrance Day Parade at the war memorial in Floriana, Malta, November 14, 1999. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A member of the Ceremonial Guard is assisted after fainting during a ceremony marking the change of command of the Canadian Army on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

A member of the Ceremonial Guard is assisted after fainting during a ceremony marking the change of command of the Canadian Army on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>A guardsman faints during the funeral of Prince Rainier III of Monaco in Monte Carlo, April 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gerard Julien/pool</p>

A guardsman faints during the funeral of Prince Rainier III of Monaco in Monte Carlo, April 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gerard Julien/pool

