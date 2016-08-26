Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 27, 2016 | 2:00am IST

Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake

A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church following an earthquake at Cossito. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church following an earthquake at Cossito. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church following an earthquake at Cossito. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 16
A firefighter carries away a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter carries away a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 16
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 16
A resident helps a firefighter to set down a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A resident helps a firefighter to set down a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A resident helps a firefighter to set down a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 16
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 16
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 16
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 16
A firefighter removes a damaged crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter removes a damaged crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter removes a damaged crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 16
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 16
A partially collapsed church is seen in Accumoli di Rieti. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

A partially collapsed church is seen in Accumoli di Rieti. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A partially collapsed church is seen in Accumoli di Rieti. REUTERS/Steve Scherer
Close
10 / 16
A picture of Sant Agostino church hang on the wall in a damaged house at Amatrice. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A picture of Sant Agostino church hang on the wall in a damaged house at Amatrice. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A picture of Sant Agostino church hang on the wall in a damaged house at Amatrice. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
11 / 16
A firefighter carries away a bas-relief from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter carries away a bas-relief from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A firefighter carries away a bas-relief from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 16
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 16
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church at Cossito near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church at Cossito near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church at Cossito near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 16
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 16
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Next Slideshows

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.

27 Aug 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

26 Aug 2016
Last days of the FARC

Last days of the FARC

A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.

26 Aug 2016
Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent

Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent

Zimbabwean police fired teargas and use a water cannon to disperse anti-government supporters, who responded by hurling rocks, as a protest against President...

26 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast