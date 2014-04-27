Faithful watch two popes become saints

A Polish pilgrim displays a souvenir of canonized Popes John Paul II (L) and John XXIII while waiting for mass before the canonization ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at the unprecedented twin canonization on Sunday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel