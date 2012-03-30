Falklands War: the Argentine side

The surviving crew of Argentine Navy patrol boat, Alferez Sobral, carry the coffin containing the body of one of their fallen comrades in the city of Puerto Deseado in this May 4, 1982 file photograph, during a ceremony honoring their companions killed when their boat was attacked by Britain's HMS Coventry during the Falkland Islands War that began with Argentina's invasion of the Islands on April 2. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/Files