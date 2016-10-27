Edition:
Fall colors

Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Vineyards are pictured on a warm autumn morning near Fechy, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Light filters through colored leaves as autumn weather arrives in Europe in Orvault, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A man takes a selfie with a woman and child during an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Leaves are pictured on a warm autumn morning in Bursins, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Tourists take photographs at the Blair Athol Distillery Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Women enjoy an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Late autumn colors in vineyards mark a change in season in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Women walk during an autumn day at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Rowan berries are seen in front of autumnal foliage in Perthshire, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A City of Lausanne staff blows leaves on a warm autumn morning in Lausane, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A red maple leaf is seen among new fallen snow in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
