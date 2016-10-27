Fall colors
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Vineyards are pictured on a warm autumn morning near Fechy, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Light filters through colored leaves as autumn weather arrives in Europe in Orvault, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man takes a selfie with a woman and child during an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Leaves are pictured on a warm autumn morning in Bursins, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tourists take photographs at the Blair Athol Distillery Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Women enjoy an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Late autumn colors in vineyards mark a change in season in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Women walk during an autumn day at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Rowan berries are seen in front of autumnal foliage in Perthshire, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A City of Lausanne staff blows leaves on a warm autumn morning in Lausane, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A red maple leaf is seen among new fallen snow in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
