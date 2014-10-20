Fall colors
A couple looks up at the autumn colors as they walk through trees at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The sun shines through the leaves of a tree in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman looks out from a bridge at trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn colors are reflected in a pond at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A couple sits under trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People walk in a park littered with autumn leaves, at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A girl collects autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Pantheon folly building is seen amongst autumnal colours of the gardens at Stourhead in Wiltshire, south west England, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out...more
Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Oldest marionette theater may close
The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. faces closure with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.
The works of Frank Gehry
Curvy buildings designed by the world-famous architect.
Living on minimum wage
Delores Leonard, a single mother raising two daughters, has been working at McDonald's for seven years at minimum wage.
Larger than life
Giant sculptures that play with proportion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.