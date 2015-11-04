Edition:
Falling from the sky

U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2013
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2010
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force
