Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 23, 2014 | 11:45pm IST

Families mourn ferry dead

<p>A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
1 / 28
<p>People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
2 / 28
<p>Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 28
<p>Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 28
<p>A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 28
<p>A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 28
<p>Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 28
<p>A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
8 / 28
<p>A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
9 / 28
<p>A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
10 / 28
<p>Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
11 / 28
<p>A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23,...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 28
<p>South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 28
<p>South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
14 / 28
<p>A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 28
<p>Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
16 / 28
<p>Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 28
<p>Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 28
<p>Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
19 / 28
<p>A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
20 / 28
<p>Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
21 / 28
<p>South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
22 / 28
<p>A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
23 / 28
<p>South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
24 / 28
<p>A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
25 / 28
<p>Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
26 / 28
<p>Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
27 / 28
<p>Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

Next Slideshows

Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

23 Apr 2014
Modi-fied BJP supporters

Modi-fied BJP supporters

A look at supporters of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

23 Apr 2014
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

23 Apr 2014
Gas attacks in Syria

Gas attacks in Syria

Chlorine gas attacks in Syria this month, if proven, expose a major loophole in an international deal to remove chemical weapons from the war-torn country.

23 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures