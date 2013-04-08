Edition:
Families of Newtown

<p>Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey</p>

Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

<p>Friends and family embrace before the funeral of of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Friends and family embrace before the funeral of of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Veronique Pozner, mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Noah Pozner, holds a single stalk of white rose as she walks to her son's gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Veronique Pozner, mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Noah Pozner, holds a single stalk of white rose as she walks to her son's gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images</p>

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images

<p>Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, speaks at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, speaks at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley, at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley, at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Siblings of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Victoria Soto weep as they depart from the Lordship Community Church following her funeral in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Siblings of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Victoria Soto weep as they depart from the Lordship Community Church following her funeral in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Richard and Krista Rekos, the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, leave her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Richard and Krista Rekos, the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, leave her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Neil Heslin, father of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, gives his testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Neil Heslin, father of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, gives his testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Krista Rekos, the mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, is embraced after her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Krista Rekos, the mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, is embraced after her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Family members of victims of shooting in Newtown, CT attend the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Family members of victims of shooting in Newtown, CT attend the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>The family of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village, arrives at her funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The family of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village, arrives at her funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>David Wheeler, father of Sandy Hook victim Benjamin Wheeler, attends a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six adults. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

David Wheeler, father of Sandy Hook victim Benjamin Wheeler, attends a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six adults. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pictures