Family politics
Dante Cicerone, 15, and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jacob Duncan (L) and his little sister Annabelle, both of Bluffton, South Carolina, hang out under an oak tree before the start of a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Beaufort High School Performing Arts Center in Beaufort,...more
A mother and daughter sit on the floor as they wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bronc Jessee, 3, and his sister Mersates Sims, both of Barboursville, Virginia, wait before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February...more
Children play in the front row as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audience member Robin Roy (C) and her daughter (R) react as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jamari Jones, 2, and his big sister Jamiya Jones, 4, play as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to diners at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ed Price (from left) his wife Sherry and Jean and Bob Bonneville, all from Hershey, Pennsylvania, pose for a cell phone photo before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in...more
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South...more
Mark Merlin and his son Anthony, cheer for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye zoom lens. REUTERS/Jay...more
Nicole Cody holds her 3-month-old daughter Caroline as they wait in line for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' town hall campaign event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
George Pearson and his daughter Maggie watch U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a campaign event in an airport hanger in Greenville, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rev. Lisa Dietrich (C) and Isabella Dietrich listen as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
