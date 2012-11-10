Family tragedy in Guatemala quake
People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9,...more
Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more
A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos of the week from across India.
Classical dance in India
Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, Odissi -- India has a rich tradition of classical dance forms.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial
The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.