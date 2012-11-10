Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 10, 2012 | 8:20am IST

Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

<p>People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 15
<p>Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 15
<p>Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 15
<p>Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9,...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 15
<p>A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 15
<p>People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 15
<p>Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 15
<p>People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 15
<p>Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 15
<p>Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 15
<p>People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
12 / 15
<p>Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 15
<p>People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 15
<p>Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Classical dance in India

Classical dance in India

Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, Odissi -- India has a rich tradition of classical dance forms.

09 Nov 2012
China: Then and now

China: Then and now

The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.

09 Nov 2012
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.

09 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast