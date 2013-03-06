Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 6, 2013 | 10:55pm IST

Famous bachelors of India

President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam attends the celebrations to mark the golden jubilee year of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in New Delhi September 28, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam attends the celebrations to mark the golden jubilee year of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in New Delhi September 28, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam attends the celebrations to mark the golden jubilee year of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in New Delhi September 28, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks during a news conference in Shantiniketan, 150 km northwest of Calcutta April 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks during a news conference in Shantiniketan, 150 km northwest of Calcutta April 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks during a news conference in Shantiniketan, 150 km northwest of Calcutta April 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the launch of the second season of TV quiz show Dus Ka Dum in Mumbai May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the launch of the second season of TV quiz show Dus Ka Dum in Mumbai May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the launch of the second season of TV quiz show Dus Ka Dum in Mumbai May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata smiles during the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata smiles during the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata smiles during the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of a movie in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

Virat Kohli, winner of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s One Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the Year Award, poses with the trophy during the ICC Awards in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Virat Kohli, winner of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s One Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the Year Award, poses with the trophy during the ICC Awards in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Virat Kohli, winner of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s One Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the Year Award, poses with the trophy during the ICC Awards in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Yuvraj Singh walks on the field before their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Yuvraj Singh walks on the field before their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, March 06, 2013

Yuvraj Singh walks on the field before their second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Chennai September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

