Famous Olympic drug scandals

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. Gatlin served two doping bans. His second positive test, in 2006, would have earned him a lifetime ban; but after he co-operated with anti-doping authorities he ended up exiled for only four years. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

