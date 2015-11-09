Famous Olympic drug scandals
Jamaica's Asafa Powell looks at the scoreboard after running in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Powell tested positive for the drug oxilofrine in 2013 and withdrew from the 2013 World Athletics Championships...more
Former Olympic medalist Marion Jones speaks to reporters after her sentencing at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in White Plains, New York, January 11, 2008. Jones was sentenced to six months in prison for lying to federal prosecutors about her steroid...more
Greece's Konstantinos Kenteris (L) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 200m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 28, 2000. Kenteris, 37, was sentenced to 31 months in jail after staging a motorcycle crash with training...more
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. Gatlin served two doping bans. His second positive test, in 2006, would have earned him a lifetime ban; but after he...more
Ekaterini Thanou of Greece wins the women's 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich August 7, 2002. Thanou, 36, was sentenced to 31 months in jail after staging a motorcycle crash with training partner Konstantinos Kenteris to...more
Tyson Gay of the U.S. during heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. In July 2013, Gay tested positive for a banned substance, he was suspended until June 23, 2014, and stripped of his silver medal from the 2012 Summer Olympics. ...more
Kelli White of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships near Paris August 24, 2003. On June 18, 2004, White was stripped of her medals, because she tested positive on a drug test. All her performances...more
Morocco's Amine Laalou wins the men's 800m at Rome's Olympic Stadium July 14, 2006. Laalou was banned from the 2012 Olympics after testing positive for furosemide, a diuretic used to hide the presence of performance-enhancing drugs. He was...more
Lyudmila Blonska of Ukraine reacts in the javelin throw during the women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championship in Osaka, August 26, 2007. Blonska was given a lifetime ban from competition after failing a drug test at the 2008 Summer...more
Tim Montgomery sets a new world record in the 100m at the Grand Prix final in Paris, September 14, 2002. On 13 December 2005, Montgomery was found guilty of using performance enhancing drugs and given a two-year ban. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul, September 1988. This race resulted in the biggest drugs scandal to hit the summer Games when Johnson tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
