Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys

A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" high fives a child as people arrive to purchase toys that went on sale at midnight in advance of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. New "Star Wars" toys and other merchandise were released in stores around the world just after midnight local time during a global rollout of the popular products. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi (R) reacts as he enter in a store to buy new toys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A boy dressed as a Jedi Knight (R) from "Star Wars" plays with workers dressed as Darth Vader (in black) and Storm Troopers at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A BB-8 remote control robot toy that went on sale is pictured in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Star Wars fan Mike Deguzman practices with a toy lightsaber after purchasing some new toys in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man dressed as a Storm Trooper character from "Star Wars" adjusts his helmet as he awaits people to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" poses for a photo with a child as people arrive to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A woman dressed as the character Darth Maul attends the rollout of products in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A shopper reacts while workers dressed as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars" walk at a clothing store at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
People dressed up as characters from "Star Wars" wait for people to walk in to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Customers pick new toys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A woman walks out with bags of purchases at Toys R Us in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A worker restocks shelves as people purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A customer takes photograph with people dressed with the characters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
People dressed as characters from "Star Wars" interact with their toy lightsabers as shoppers carry bags of purchases at Toys R Us in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A fan smiles as she picks new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A fan dressed as Chewbacca selects merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Figure models called First Order's Stormtrooper are displayed at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A shopper uses his Imperial Stormtrooper helmet as a basket in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A child wearing a Darth Vader mask (R) participates in a light saber duel with other children after the live internet unveiling in Sydney, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A shopper shows off his haul of new merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A department store shelf is stocked with Yoda decorator lights in Sydney September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Star Wars fans dressed as an Imperial Stormtrooper (L) and Admiral look at merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Caleb (L-R), Kayley and Annie Bratayley from the United States participate in a live internet unboxing event in Sydney, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A store staff walks past other staffs dressed up as Stormtrooper and Death Star Gunner (R) at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A man dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi looks at Star Wars-themed clothing in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Model Dante Carver (L) from the U.S. and YouTuber Einshine participate in a live internet unboxing event to reveal 48-inch and 31-inch figure models called First Order's Stormtrooper Battle Buddy and 31-inch figure model called Kylo Ren (held by Dante) in Tokyo, September 3, 2015. The live event kicks off in Australia with family video-bloggers Bratayley, and hands over to unboxers across Asia, Europe, South America and North America, ending in San Francisco on Thursday morning with Pirillo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A shopper wearing an Imperial Stormtrooper helmet waits with other Star Wars fans for the midnight opening in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Fans look at toys at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Star Wars fans dressed as Sand People from the planet Tatooine select the new toys in Sydney,September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A fan (C) dressed as Luke Skywalker picks new toys from the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on "Force Friday" after the launch of the film's new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Customers pick new toys from the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on "Force Friday" in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A store staff carries boxes as actors dressed up as Stormtrooper take an escalator before the launch of the film's new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
