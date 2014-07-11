Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 12, 2014 | 2:30am IST

Fan tent city

An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 15
An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 15
Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 15
An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 15
Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 15
An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 15
Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 15
Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 15
An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 15
An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 15
An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 15
Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 15
Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 15
Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 15
Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
World's largest military air show

World's largest military air show

Next Slideshows

World's largest military air show

World's largest military air show

Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.

12 Jul 2014
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

12 Jul 2014
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

11 Jul 2014
India this week

India this week

A look at some of the pictures that caught our eye this week.

11 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures