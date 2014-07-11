Fan tent city
An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
World's largest military air show
Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.
Colorado cattle drive
Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
India this week
A look at some of the pictures that caught our eye this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.