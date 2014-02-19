Edition:
India
Thu Feb 20, 2014

Fans at Sochi

<p>Canadian fans dressed in costumes gesture during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Canada and Latvia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Russian fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Australian fans cheer during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colours of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>An Swiss fan smiles at the medals ceremony in front of the Olympic Cauldron at the Olympic Park during of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Dutch fan watches the men's 10,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Fans of Britain attend their men's curling semifinal game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Russian supporter waves the national flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Fans of Team Canada cheer as they wait for the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Norway at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Canada fan watches the men's curling round robin game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Fans cheer underneath the Olympic rings during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

<p>A Russian fan wearing a mask watches the women's preliminary round ice hockey game between Germany and Sweden during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, February 20, 2014

