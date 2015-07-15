Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015 | 1:50am IST

FAO Schwarz closes

Tourists play on the "Big" piano inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on Wednesday night, to the dismay of shoppers charmed by the iconic destination for childhood fun. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists play on the "Big" piano inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tourists play on the "Big" piano inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on Wednesday night, to the dismay of shoppers charmed by the iconic destination for childhood fun. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released by the store in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released by the store in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
A woman and her daughter look at a clock that once hung in the main entryway of the store July 15, 2015. The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in the 1988 movie "Big." It also included a 4,000-square-foot candy shop and real-life toy soldiers who greeted shoppers as they entered. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and her daughter look at a clock that once hung in the main entryway of the store July 15, 2015. The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in the 1988 movie "Big."...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman and her daughter look at a clock that once hung in the main entryway of the store July 15, 2015. The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in the 1988 movie "Big." It also included a 4,000-square-foot candy shop and real-life toy soldiers who greeted shoppers as they entered. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
A young boy reacts to stuffed animals July 15, 2015. Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store in Times Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy reacts to stuffed animals July 15, 2015. Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store in Times Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young boy reacts to stuffed animals July 15, 2015. Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store in Times Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
A woman walks amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862. Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a toy store that would later be renamed FAO Schwarz and would move to various locations in New York City. His brothers continued to operate stores in Baltimore and Boston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862. Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a toy store that would...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman walks amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862. Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a toy store that would later be renamed FAO Schwarz and would move to various locations in New York City. His brothers continued to operate stores in Baltimore and Boston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
A man photographs the inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs the inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A man photographs the inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
A young girl looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young girl looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 20
Crowds move around inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crowds move around inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Crowds move around inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
A woman carries a large stuffed giraffe July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman carries a large stuffed giraffe July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman carries a large stuffed giraffe July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
A woman looks at toys on sale amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks at toys on sale amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman looks at toys on sale amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 20
A young boy waits for his mother to fill his bag with candy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy waits for his mother to fill his bag with candy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young boy waits for his mother to fill his bag with candy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 20
A mother places a wizard hat on her daughter while walking inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A mother places a wizard hat on her daughter while walking inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A mother places a wizard hat on her daughter while walking inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 20
A young child looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young child looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young child looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
A child reacts to large stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A child reacts to large stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A child reacts to large stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
Children react as they walk into the toy store July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Children react as they walk into the toy store July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Children react as they walk into the toy store July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 20
Two children hold stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two children hold stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Two children hold stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
A young girl plays with a large stuffed lion July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl plays with a large stuffed lion July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young girl plays with a large stuffed lion July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 20
A man carries his child as they look at stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man carries his child as they look at stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A man carries his child as they look at stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 20
A young boy jumps as he sees a large stuffed panda July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy jumps as he sees a large stuffed panda July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A young boy jumps as he sees a large stuffed panda July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Russian World Cup tour

Russian World Cup tour

Next Slideshows

Russian World Cup tour

Russian World Cup tour

Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

15 Jul 2015
Cycling North Korea

Cycling North Korea

North Korea has installed bike lanes on major thoroughfares running through Pyongyang in an apparent bid to cut down on pedestrian accidents.

15 Jul 2015
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

France marks its National Day and commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution.

15 Jul 2015
From Mockingbird to Watchman

From Mockingbird to Watchman

Harper Lee's new book, Go Set a Watchman, has set a record as the most pre-ordered book on Amazon.com.

15 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast