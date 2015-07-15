FAO Schwarz closes

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an...more

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released by the store in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

