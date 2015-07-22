Edition:
Far-right rally in Ukraine

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters shout slogans as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. The inscription on the t-shirt reads " God with us, and a Kalashnikov machine gun". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector wait for an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters sing national anthem as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman with her dog attends an anti-government rally of members of the far-right radical group Right Sector in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters shout slogans as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector wait for an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector pray as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

