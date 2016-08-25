Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 8:15am IST

Farage stumps with Trump

Member of European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks during a Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Nigel Farage, a key figure in the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, lent his support to Trump on Wednesday, saying Trump represented the same type of anti-establishment movement that he masterminded in his own country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Member of European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks during a Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Nigel Farage, a key figure in the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, lent his support to Trump on Wednesday, saying Trump represented the same type of anti-establishment movement that he masterminded in his own country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump shakes hands with Nigel Farage at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage appeared with Trump before a cheering crowd of thousands. Farage partly based his Brexit drive on opposition to mass immigration to Britain that he said was leading to rapid change in his country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with Nigel Farage at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage appeared with Trump before a cheering crowd of thousands. Farage partly based his Brexit drive on opposition to mass immigration to Britain that he said was leading to rapid change in his country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. His appearance came as Trump sought to moderate his own hardline stance against illegal immigration. In remarks broadcast on Wednesday, Trump backed further away from his vow to deport millions of illegal immigrants, saying he would be willing to work with those who have abided by U.S. laws while living in the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. His appearance came as Trump sought to moderate his own hardline stance against illegal immigration. In remarks broadcast on Wednesday, Trump backed further away from his vow to deport millions of illegal immigrants, saying he would be willing to work with those who have abided by U.S. laws while living in the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage said he would not actually endorse Trump because he did not want to repeat what he called President Barack Obama's meddling in British affairs when Obama urged Britons to vote to stay in the EU. "I cannot possibly tell you how you should vote in this election. But you know I get it, I get it. I�m hearing you. But I will say this, if I was an American citizen I wouldn�t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me," Farage said. "In fact, I wouldn�t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me," he added. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage said he would not actually endorse Trump because he did not want to repeat what he called President Barack Obama's meddling in British affairs when Obama urged Britons to vote to stay in the EU. "I cannot possibly tell you how you should vote in this election. But you know I get it, I get it. I�m hearing you. But I will say this, if I was an American citizen I wouldn�t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me," Farage said. "In fact, I wouldn�t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me," he added. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has sought to align himself with the Brexit movement, noting he had said before the June 23 referendum that Britons should vote to leave. He visited one of his golf courses in Scotland the day after the vote and boasted that he had predicted the outcome and called it a sign his own campaign would be successful. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has sought to align himself with the Brexit movement, noting he had said before the June 23 referendum that Britons should vote to leave. He visited one of his golf courses in Scotland the day after the vote and boasted that he had predicted the outcome and called it a sign his own campaign would be successful. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has since tumbled in national opinion polls and is fighting to remain competitive with Democratic rival Clinton with little more than two months to go until the Nov. 8 election. "November 8 is our chance to redeclare American independence," Trump said, borrowing a phrase Farage used during the Brexit campaign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has since tumbled in national opinion polls and is fighting to remain competitive with Democratic rival Clinton with little more than two months to go until the Nov. 8 election. "November 8 is our chance to redeclare American independence," Trump said, borrowing a phrase Farage used during the Brexit campaign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage drew parallels between the Brexit movement and the support Trump has received from many Americans who feel left behind by Washington. "They feel people aren�t standing up for them and they have in many cases given up on the whole electoral process and I think you have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign," he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage drew parallels between the Brexit movement and the support Trump has received from many Americans who feel left behind by Washington. "They feel people aren�t standing up for them and they have in many cases given up on the whole electoral process and I think you have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign," he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump's comments on immigration came in the second part of an interview conducted on Tuesday with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. They signaled a further softening in his immigration position as he tries to bolster support among moderate voters and minority groups. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump's comments on immigration came in the second part of an interview conducted on Tuesday with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. They signaled a further softening in his immigration position as he tries to bolster support among moderate voters and minority groups. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed up as Uncle Sam waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump, who defeated 16 rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in part based on his opposition to illegal immigrants, said he would not permit American citizenship for the undocumented population and would expel lawbreakers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A man dressed up as Uncle Sam waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump, who defeated 16 rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in part based on his opposition to illegal immigrants, said he would not permit American citizenship for the undocumented population and would expel lawbreakers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. To qualify to remain in the United States, Trump said, illegal immigrants would have to pay back taxes. "No citizenship. Let me go a step further - they'll pay back taxes, they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty, as such, there's no amnesty, but we work with them," Trump said. "But when I go through and I meet thousands and thousands of people on this subject, and I've had very strong people come up to me ... and they've said: 'Mr. Trump, I love you, but to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years and throw them and their family out, it's so tough, Mr. Trump,'" Trump said. "It's a very hard thing." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. To qualify to remain in the United States, Trump said, illegal immigrants would have to pay back taxes. "No citizenship. Let me go a step further - they'll pay back taxes, they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty, as such, there's no amnesty, but we work with them," Trump said. "But when I go through and I meet thousands and thousands of people on this subject, and I've had very strong people come up to me ... and they've said: 'Mr. Trump, I love you, but to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years and throw them and their family out, it's so tough, Mr. Trump,'" Trump said. "It's a very hard thing." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
