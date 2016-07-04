Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 4, 2016 | 8:30pm IST

Farewell Farage

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 30
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 30
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage checks his watch during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage checks his watch during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage checks his watch during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 30
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
4 / 30
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage holds his passport as he speaks at pro Brexit event in London, Britain June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage holds his passport as he speaks at pro Brexit event in London, Britain June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage holds his passport as he speaks at pro Brexit event in London, Britain June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 30
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waits for TV interview during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waits for TV interview during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waits for TV interview during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 30
Nigel Farage (L) leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, waves from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nigel Farage (L) leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, waves from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Nigel Farage (L) leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, waves from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts during a television interview at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts during a television interview at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts during a television interview at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 30
UKIP Leader Nigel Farage stands at the door of the Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street as he delivers a letter referring to the Britain remaining in the European Union publicity campaign, in London April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

UKIP Leader Nigel Farage stands at the door of the Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street as he delivers a letter referring to the Britain remaining in the European Union publicity campaign, in London April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
UKIP Leader Nigel Farage stands at the door of the Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street as he delivers a letter referring to the Britain remaining in the European Union publicity campaign, in London April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 30
Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader takes part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader takes part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader takes part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 30
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage (L) talks with performers in Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage (L) talks with performers in Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage (L) talks with performers in Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 30
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer in central London, Britain June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer in central London, Britain June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer in central London, Britain June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 30
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 30
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage wears a novelty hat bearing a St George's Cross as he stands behind the bar during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage wears a novelty hat bearing a St George's Cross as he stands behind the bar during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage wears a novelty hat bearing a St George's Cross as he stands behind the bar during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 30
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage talks to a party member during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage talks to a party member during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage talks to a party member during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 30
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 30
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage visits a local cafe during a campaign event in Rochester, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage visits a local cafe during a campaign event in Rochester, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage visits a local cafe during a campaign event in Rochester, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 30
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage unveils his party's manifesto in Aveley, southeast England April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage unveils his party's manifesto in Aveley, southeast England April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage unveils his party's manifesto in Aveley, southeast England April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP), wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP), wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP), wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
22 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) drinks a cup of tea at the Smallgains boatyard during a campaign stop on Canvey Island in Essex, southeast England February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) drinks a cup of tea at the Smallgains boatyard during a campaign stop on Canvey Island in Essex, southeast England February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) drinks a cup of tea at the Smallgains boatyard during a campaign stop on Canvey Island in Essex, southeast England February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
23 / 30
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) sits with a pint of beer in the Gardeners Arms pub in Heywood near Manchester, northern England October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) sits with a pint of beer in the Gardeners Arms pub in Heywood near Manchester, northern England October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) sits with a pint of beer in the Gardeners Arms pub in Heywood near Manchester, northern England October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
24 / 30
Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
25 / 30
UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage (R) shakes hands with huntsman Mark Bycroft of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt before they departed from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage (R) shakes hands with huntsman Mark Bycroft of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt before they departed from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2013
UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage (R) shakes hands with huntsman Mark Bycroft of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt before they departed from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
26 / 30
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage leaves the BBC's Broadcasting House in central London May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage leaves the BBC's Broadcasting House in central London May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage leaves the BBC's Broadcasting House in central London May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
27 / 30
A police officer stands near a light aircraft that crashed with MEP for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage on board at Hinton in the Hedges Airfield in Steane, central England, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A police officer stands near a light aircraft that crashed with MEP for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage on board at Hinton in the Hedges Airfield in Steane, central England, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2010
A police officer stands near a light aircraft that crashed with MEP for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage on board at Hinton in the Hedges Airfield in Steane, central England, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
28 / 30
British Eurosceptic deputy Nigel Farage (R) gives instructions to vote to colleagues in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

British Eurosceptic deputy Nigel Farage (R) gives instructions to vote to colleagues in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
British Eurosceptic deputy Nigel Farage (R) gives instructions to vote to colleagues in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
29 / 30
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage stands in front of a portrait of Britain's House of Lords before a news conference, in central London June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage stands in front of a portrait of Britain's House of Lords before a news conference, in central London June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2009
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage stands in front of a portrait of Britain's House of Lords before a news conference, in central London June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Bangladesh hostage crisis

Bangladesh hostage crisis

Next Slideshows

Bangladesh hostage crisis

Bangladesh hostage crisis

Islamic gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" attacked an upscale cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, killing 20 foreigners inside, before police stormed the building and...

02 Jul 2016
Remembering the Somme

Remembering the Somme

Marking a century since the start of the bloodiest battle of the First World War.

02 Jul 2016
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the last month.

02 Jul 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week.

01 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast