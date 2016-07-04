Farewell Farage
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage checks his watch during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016....more
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage holds his passport as he speaks at pro Brexit event in London, Britain June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waits for TV interview during the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nigel Farage (L) leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, waves from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15,...more
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts during a television interview at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more
UKIP Leader Nigel Farage stands at the door of the Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street as he delivers a letter referring to the Britain remaining in the European Union publicity campaign, in London April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more
Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader takes part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage (L) talks with performers in Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer in central London, Britain June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage wears a novelty hat bearing a St George's Cross as he stands behind the bar during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. ...more
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage talks to a party member during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage tries on a hat during a visit to a small business that has expressed its support for the party, in Canterbury southern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage visits a local cafe during a campaign event in Rochester, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage unveils his party's manifesto in Aveley, southeast England April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP), wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter...more
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) drinks a cup of tea at the Smallgains boatyard during a campaign stop on Canvey Island in Essex, southeast England February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) sits with a pint of beer in the Gardeners Arms pub in Heywood near Manchester, northern England October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage (R) shakes hands with huntsman Mark Bycroft of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt before they departed from Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England...more
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage leaves the BBC's Broadcasting House in central London May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer stands near a light aircraft that crashed with MEP for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage on board at Hinton in the Hedges Airfield in Steane, central England, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples
British Eurosceptic deputy Nigel Farage (R) gives instructions to vote to colleagues in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage stands in front of a portrait of Britain's House of Lords before a news conference, in central London June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
