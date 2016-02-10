Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Farewell Fiorina

Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 15
Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
2 / 15
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 15
Carly Fiorina speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Carly Fiorina speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Carly Fiorina speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
4 / 15
Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
5 / 15
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L-rear), Governor Chris Christie (L-front) and former HP CEO Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L-rear), Governor Chris Christie (L-front) and former HP CEO Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L-rear), Governor Chris Christie (L-front) and former HP CEO Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 15
Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 15
Carly Fiorina pauses while speaking about the death of her stepdaughter Lori, who died from the effects of her drug addiction in 2009, at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina pauses while speaking about the death of her stepdaughter Lori, who died from the effects of her drug addiction in 2009, at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Carly Fiorina pauses while speaking about the death of her stepdaughter Lori, who died from the effects of her drug addiction in 2009, at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 15
Carly Fiorina waits to speak to Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina waits to speak to Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits to speak to Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 15
Carly Fiorina speaks at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Carly Fiorina speaks at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Carly Fiorina speaks at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
10 / 15
Carly Fiorina signs her declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina signs her declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Carly Fiorina signs her declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 15
Potential supporters listens as Carly Fiorina speaks at a house party at the home of former State Senator Bob Clegg in Hudson, New Hampshire, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Potential supporters listens as Carly Fiorina speaks at a house party at the home of former State Senator Bob Clegg in Hudson, New Hampshire, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Potential supporters listens as Carly Fiorina speaks at a house party at the home of former State Senator Bob Clegg in Hudson, New Hampshire, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 15
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 15
Carly Fiorina waits to pose for a photo at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Carly Fiorina waits to pose for a photo at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits to pose for a photo at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 15
Carly Fiorina is introduced by Executive Pastor Mike Buster at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Carly Fiorina is introduced by Executive Pastor Mike Buster at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Carly Fiorina is introduced by Executive Pastor Mike Buster at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The anti-Uber movement

The anti-Uber movement

Next Slideshows

The anti-Uber movement

The anti-Uber movement

The drivers of London's famous black cabs brought the center of the capital to a standstill in the latest protest against Uber.

11 Feb 2016
Casualties of Syria

Casualties of Syria

Civilians rehabilitate from injuries suffered in Syria's ongoing civil war at a small clinic in Turkey.

10 Feb 2016
New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.

10 Feb 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

10 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast