Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016

Farewell! Ganesha

Devotees dance on a street as they celebrate the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees carry the idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees dance on a street as they celebrate the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees offer prayers to an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as they make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. Reuters/Shailesh Andrade.

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A boy immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A man immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the third day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the second day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A man immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a pond on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are transported to places of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are carried on handcarts to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Devotees play drums as they transport an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a supply truck on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Workers transport an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a cart ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A vendor selling idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, rests as he waits for customers at a roadside workshop in Ahmedabad, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People pose for a picture with an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An artisan rests next to the idols of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Artisans work on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Artisans work on idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are seen at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
