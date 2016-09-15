Farewell! Ganesha
Devotees dance on a street as they celebrate the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees carry the idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees dance on a street as they celebrate the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees offer prayers to an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as they make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016....more
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. Reuters/Shailesh Andrade.
A boy immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the third day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the second day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a pond on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are transported to places of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are carried on handcarts to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees play drums as they transport an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a supply truck on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
Workers transport an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a cart ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor selling idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, rests as he waits for customers at a roadside workshop in Ahmedabad, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare to load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People pose for a picture with an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artisan rests next to the idols of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artisans work on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artisans work on idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are seen at a workshop in Mumbai, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
