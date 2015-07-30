Farewell Kalam
People throw rose petals on the grave of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People try to catch a water bottle thrown by policemen during the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People take pictures of a portrait of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his school in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People climb trees as they watch the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police try to control crowd as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
School girls hold candles as they sit in front of a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Chennai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School girls light candles and hold portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
School girls hold candles and portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Soldiers escort a gun carriage carrying the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A traffic policeman directs the way for a vehicle carrying the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers use their mobile phones to take pictures of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers march before the arrival of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, outside his residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee (front L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) walk past the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, after paying their respects...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath on the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian soldiers carry the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
