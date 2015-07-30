Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 6:40pm IST

Farewell Kalam

People throw rose petals on the grave of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People throw rose petals on the grave of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People throw rose petals on the grave of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during the funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 27
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 27
People try to catch a water bottle thrown by policemen during the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People try to catch a water bottle thrown by policemen during the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People try to catch a water bottle thrown by policemen during the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, India, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 27
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral ceremony of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 27
People take pictures of a portrait of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his school in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People take pictures of a portrait of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his school in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People take pictures of a portrait of former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his school in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 27
People climb trees as they watch the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People climb trees as they watch the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People climb trees as they watch the funeral ceremony of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 27
Police try to control crowd as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Police try to control crowd as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Police try to control crowd as they attend the funeral ceremony of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 27
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Teachers and schoolchildren hold a portrait of the former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
11 / 27
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
School children attend a prayer ceremony for the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
12 / 27
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
The national flag flies at half mast on the dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan after the death of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 27
School girls hold candles as they sit in front of a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Chennai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

School girls hold candles as they sit in front of a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Chennai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
School girls hold candles as they sit in front of a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Chennai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 27
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 27
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A student holds a portrait of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 27
School girls light candles and hold portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

School girls light candles and hold portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
School girls light candles and hold portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
17 / 27
School girls hold candles and portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

School girls hold candles and portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
School girls hold candles and portraits of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a prayer ceremony in Amritsar, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
18 / 27
Soldiers escort a gun carriage carrying the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Soldiers escort a gun carriage carrying the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Soldiers escort a gun carriage carrying the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 27
A traffic policeman directs the way for a vehicle carrying the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A traffic policeman directs the way for a vehicle carrying the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A traffic policeman directs the way for a vehicle carrying the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 27
Soldiers use their mobile phones to take pictures of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Soldiers use their mobile phones to take pictures of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Soldiers use their mobile phones to take pictures of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, outside Kalam's residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
21 / 27
Soldiers march before the arrival of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, outside his residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Soldiers march before the arrival of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, outside his residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Soldiers march before the arrival of the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, outside his residence in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
22 / 27
President Pranab Mukherjee (front L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) walk past the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, after paying their respects during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

President Pranab Mukherjee (front L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) walk past the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, after paying their respects...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee (front L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) walk past the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, after paying their respects during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 27
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after placing a wreath on the body of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath on the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath on the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath on the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 27
Indian soldiers carry the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian soldiers carry the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Indian soldiers carry the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Next Slideshows

The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Outrage follows the killing of Zimbabwe's famous lion by a Minnesota dentist.

30 Jul 2015
Migrant crisis in Calais

Migrant crisis in Calais

Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...

30 Jul 2015
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

29 Jul 2015
California's dry farms

California's dry farms

California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought that has cost its farm sector billions, and prompted the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in...

29 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast