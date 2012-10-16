Farewell old lady of Mumbai
A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the 1960s. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic liberalisation in the 1990s allowed different makes and models to be produced in India. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A driver stands amid parked taxis near Santa Cruz domestic airport in Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A driver stands amid parked taxis near Santa Cruz domestic airport in Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
Premier Padmini taxis are parked outside a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
Premier Padmini taxis are parked outside a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi makes it way through pedestrians and vehicle traffic on a crowded street in Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi makes it way through pedestrians and vehicle traffic on a crowded street in Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A taxi driver inspects the engine of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 7, 2012.
A taxi driver inspects the engine of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 7, 2012.
Drivers and mechanics of Premier Padmini taxis gather together at a workshop in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
Drivers and mechanics of Premier Padmini taxis gather together at a workshop in Mumbai October 4, 2012. Picture taken October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 06 OF 23 FOR PACKAGE 'FAREWELL - OLD LADY OF MUMBAI' SEARCH 'PADMINI' FOR ALL IMAGES
A driver demonstrates the use of a manually operated fare meter on his Premier Padmini taxi in central Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A driver demonstrates the use of a manually operated fare meter on his Premier Padmini taxi in central Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A goat walks past a mechanic sitting inside a Premier Padmini taxi before it's scrapped at a scrap yard in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A goat walks past a mechanic sitting inside a Premier Padmini taxi before it's scrapped at a scrap yard in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
Scrapped fare meters from Premier Padmini taxis lie in a pile at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
Scrapped fare meters from Premier Padmini taxis lie in a pile at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic uses a wire brush to scrub the inside of a Premier Padmini taxi before it is refurbished at a taxi workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A mechanic uses a wire brush to scrub the inside of a Premier Padmini taxi before it is refurbished at a taxi workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A driver speaks on his mobile phone as he takes a break in his Premier Padmini taxi during the afternoon in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A driver speaks on his mobile phone as he takes a break in his Premier Padmini taxi during the afternoon in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap with his hand on the steering wheel of his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap with his hand on the steering wheel of his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic sits on a seat salvaged from a scrapped Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic sits on a seat salvaged from a scrapped Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver sleeps on the boot of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A taxi driver sleeps on the boot of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A taxi driver looks out of his Premier Padmini taxi while stuck in traffic in a slum in Mumbai October 3, 2012.
A taxi driver looks out of his Premier Padmini taxi while stuck in traffic in a slum in Mumbai October 3, 2012.
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012.
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012.
Premier Padmini taxis drive along a suburban street in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
Premier Padmini taxis drive along a suburban street in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic pulls the door off a de-registered Premier Padmini taxi being taken apart at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic pulls the door off a de-registered Premier Padmini taxi being taken apart at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi at Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi at Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic sits in the boot of a Premier Padmini taxi as he tries to fix the vehicle's brake lights at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic sits in the boot of a Premier Padmini taxi as he tries to fix the vehicle's brake lights at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic looks at the suspension of a Premier Padmini taxi near a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A mechanic looks at the suspension of a Premier Padmini taxi near a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi drives along a road during the early hours in Mumbai October 7, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi drives along a road during the early hours in Mumbai October 7, 2012.
The ID badge of a taxi driver is pictured inside a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
The ID badge of a taxi driver is pictured inside a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
The steering wheel of a Premier Padmini taxi is pictured inside a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
The steering wheel of a Premier Padmini taxi is pictured inside a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A taxi driver looks out of a Premier Padmini taxi as he arrives at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver looks out of a Premier Padmini taxi as he arrives at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic stands by a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic stands by a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A man washes a Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi parking area in central Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A man washes a Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi parking area in central Mumbai October 12, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi is parked on the road at Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A Premier Padmini taxi is parked on the road at Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A mechanic cleans the window of a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A mechanic cleans the window of a Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A taxi driver walks next to his Premier Padmini taxi on a road in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver walks next to his Premier Padmini taxi on a road in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A driver looks at his Premier Padmini taxi after its rear wheel got stuck in a pothole on a suburban road in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A driver looks at his Premier Padmini taxi after its rear wheel got stuck in a pothole on a suburban road in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver sits inside his Permier Padmini taxi with his blue light switched on as he waits for customers in the rain near Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji railway station October 4, 2012.
A taxi driver sits inside his Permier Padmini taxi with his blue light switched on as he waits for customers in the rain near Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji railway station October 4, 2012.
Vinay, 30, a taxi driver, looks out from his Premier Padmini taxi as he waits at a signal during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
Vinay, 30, a taxi driver, looks out from his Premier Padmini taxi as he waits at a signal during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A man walks past a Premier Padmini taxi waiting to be scrapped at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A man walks past a Premier Padmini taxi waiting to be scrapped at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 1, 2012.
A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap next to his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap next to his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
Customers sit in the cramped backseat of a Premier Padmini taxi during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
Customers sit in the cramped backseat of a Premier Padmini taxi during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012.
A driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi on Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
A driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi on Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012.
