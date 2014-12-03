Farewell Phillip Hughes

The casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is seen before the start of his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. The funeral of Australian test cricketer Hughes began to the strains of a...more

The casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is seen before the start of his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. The funeral of Australian test cricketer Hughes began to the strains of a song entitled "Forever Young" in his home town on Wednesday as a nation united to celebrate the life of a sportsman cut down in his prime. Eight days after he was struck by a ball in the back of the head and six after he died of the catastrophic injuries that resulted, his family, friends and a host of cricketing greats gathered at Macksville High School to bid farewell to him. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

