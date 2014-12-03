Edition:
Farewell Phillip Hughes

The casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is seen before the start of his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. The funeral of Australian test cricketer Hughes began to the strains of a song entitled "Forever Young" in his home town on Wednesday as a nation united to celebrate the life of a sportsman cut down in his prime. Eight days after he was struck by a ball in the back of the head and six after he died of the catastrophic injuries that resulted, his family, friends and a host of cricketing greats gathered at Macksville High School to bid farewell to him. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Gregory (R) and Jason Hughes, the father and brother respectively of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, carry his casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) acts a pallbearer for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes alongside Hughes' brother Jason (L) and father Gregory Hughes (3rd L) as they carry his coffin following his funeral in Macksville December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is carried past mourners at the end of his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is carried past mourners at the end of his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A cricket bat belonging to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes rests against his casket during his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland (L) speaks as he stands next to the casket of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pool/Cameron Spencer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke stands over the casket of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke pauses as he speaks in front of he Baggy Green and other state representative caps belonging to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Virginia Hughes (C), mother of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, walks with relatives as they follow his coffin after his funeral in Macksville December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Gregory Hughes (C), father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, hugs other mourners following his son's funeral in Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke (L) is comforted as he cries with other mourners as the casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is driven away after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke hugs another mourner after putting the coffin of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes into a hearse following his funeral in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) stands next to Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke (R) and his wife Kyly as they watch the casket carrying Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes being driven away after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee (L) and former Australian rugby union coach Alan Jones (C) arrive at the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly arrive at the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R) and father Michael Alcock walk to the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee arrives at the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricketer Sean Abbott walks with the funeral procession for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (R) and former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara arrive at the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Thousands march in a funeral procession for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes following his funeral in Macksville December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke (L) comforts Jason Hughes, the brother of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, as his casket is placed into a car after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team players, including David Warner (C), and their wives line a street as the car carrying the casket of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is driven from his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Local residents in Macksville, the home town of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, line the main street as his hearse drives from his funeral December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Locals observe a live telecast of the funeral for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in a nearby school hall, from a sports field in Hughes' home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A photograph of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is displayed next to a condolences book at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) December 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners stand on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as they watch a screen showing the casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes arriving at his funeral December 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners sit on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as they watch a screen showing the casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes arriving at his funeral, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Tributes to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes are displayed on the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) December 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners look at a row of cricket bats on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) that pay tribute to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes December 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Locals sit under a tree as they watch a live telecast of his funeral in a nearby school hall in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
India's cricket captain Virat Kohl (L) among mourners at the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Cricket bats line the funeral procession route for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes outside a primary school in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Thousands march in a funeral procession for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes following following his funeral in Hughes' home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners march in a procession following the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Hughes in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014.REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cameron Spencer/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke (C) helps carry the casket containing Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A combination photo shows cricket bats placed by residents of Macksville, the hometown of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, in front of their letterboxes and shop fronts December 2, 2014, on the eve of Hughes' funeral. Hughes died in a Sydney hospital last Thursday, two days after he was struck in the head by a short-pitched delivery during a domestic first-class match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A woman looks at floral tributes to deceased Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes outside a shop front in Macksville, as Hughes' hometown prepares for his funeral, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A woman observe a tribute to deceased Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes outside a shop front in Macksville as his hometown prepares for his funeral December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
