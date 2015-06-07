Farewell to a soldier

Indian Army soldiers put down the flag-draped coffin of their colleague, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the air force station in Chandigarh, June 6, 2015. The army launched...more

Indian Army soldiers put down the flag-draped coffin of their colleague, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the air force station in Chandigarh, June 6, 2015. The army launched an operation in Manipur on Friday to hunt the tribal separatist guerrillas who killed at least 20 soldiers in the deadliest attack on security forces in the state in more than two decades. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

