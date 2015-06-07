Edition:
India
Sun Jun 7, 2015

Farewell to a soldier

Indian Army soldiers put down the flag-draped coffin of their colleague, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the air force station in Chandigarh, June 6, 2015. The army launched an operation in Manipur on Friday to hunt the tribal separatist guerrillas who killed at least 20 soldiers in the deadliest attack on security forces in the state in more than two decades. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
An Indian Army soldier stands next to the flag-draped coffins of his colleagues, who were killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the air force station in Chandigarh, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Indian army soldiers carry a flag-draped coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the air force station in Chandigarh, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague Sat Pal Bhasin, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, during his funeral on the outskirts of Jammu June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Relatives of Sat Pal Bhasin, a soldier who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, cry as they see his body being carried during his funeral on the outskirts of Jammu June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
An Indian army soldier opens the body bag containing the body of his colleague Sat Pal Bhasin, who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, before his funeral on the outskirts of Jammu June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Relatives of Sat Pal Bhasin, a soldier who was killed in an attack by tribal separatist guerrillas in Manipur, wail near his body before his funeral on the outskirts of Jammu June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
