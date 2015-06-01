Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2015 | 8:59pm IST

Farewell to B.B. King

Reverend Herron Wilson preaches during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. King, who took his music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, died in Las Vegas on May 14, 2015. He was 89. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool

Reverend Herron Wilson preaches during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. King, who took his music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Reverend Herron Wilson preaches during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. King, who took his music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, died in Las Vegas on May 14, 2015. He was 89. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool
Close
1 / 22
A family member is brought to tears during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool

A family member is brought to tears during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A family member is brought to tears during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool
Close
2 / 22
A baby is carried into church as family members arrive for B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A baby is carried into church as family members arrive for B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A baby is carried into church as family members arrive for B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 22
Blues legend B.B. King's casket is lifted into a hearse as it leaves the B.B. King museum following a day of public viewing in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Blues legend B.B. King's casket is lifted into a hearse as it leaves the B.B. King museum following a day of public viewing in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Blues legend B.B. King's casket is lifted into a hearse as it leaves the B.B. King museum following a day of public viewing in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 22
B.B. King's great nephew Javonte Winston, 16, takes a selfie with his family as he stands next to a statue of the blue guitarist at a park named in King's honor in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

B.B. King's great nephew Javonte Winston, 16, takes a selfie with his family as he stands next to a statue of the blue guitarist at a park named in King's honor in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
B.B. King's great nephew Javonte Winston, 16, takes a selfie with his family as he stands next to a statue of the blue guitarist at a park named in King's honor in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 22
People wait in a line going to the entrance during a public viewing of B.B. King's coffin at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People wait in a line going to the entrance during a public viewing of B.B. King's coffin at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People wait in a line going to the entrance during a public viewing of B.B. King's coffin at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 22
B.B. King's Club Ebony is seen in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

B.B. King's Club Ebony is seen in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
B.B. King's Club Ebony is seen in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 22
The street corner where B.B. King starting playing his guitar is marked for its significance in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The street corner where B.B. King starting playing his guitar is marked for its significance in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
The street corner where B.B. King starting playing his guitar is marked for its significance in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 22
The street corner where B.B King began playing his guitar is marked in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The street corner where B.B King began playing his guitar is marked in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
The street corner where B.B King began playing his guitar is marked in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 22
People form a line to the entrance during a public viewing of the coffin of B.B. King at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People form a line to the entrance during a public viewing of the coffin of B.B. King at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People form a line to the entrance during a public viewing of the coffin of B.B. King at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 22
People walk past the guitar and body of B.B. King during a public viewing at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Blake

People walk past the guitar and body of B.B. King during a public viewing at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People walk past the guitar and body of B.B. King during a public viewing at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 22
Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, is flooded with blue light as a tribute to honor the "King of the Blues" guitarist B.B. King, who was also known as the "Beale Street Blues Boy", in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, is flooded with blue light as a tribute to honor the "King of the Blues" guitarist B.B. King, who was also known as the "Beale Street Blues Boy", in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, is flooded with blue light as a tribute to honor the "King of the Blues" guitarist B.B. King, who was also known as the "Beale Street Blues Boy", in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 22
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, pauses as he carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, pauses as he carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, pauses as he carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 22
Police on horseback look on as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police on horseback look on as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Police on horseback look on as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 22
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 22
The iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King is carried during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King is carried during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
The iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King is carried during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 22
Family members morn behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Family members morn behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Family members morn behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 22
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 22
Blues fans takes pictures as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Blues fans takes pictures as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Blues fans takes pictures as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 22
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 22
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 22
Fans sign a wall with messages paying tribute to Blues legend B.B. King behind the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fans sign a wall with messages paying tribute to Blues legend B.B. King behind the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Fans sign a wall with messages paying tribute to Blues legend B.B. King behind the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Critics' Choice red carpet

Critics' Choice red carpet

Next Slideshows

Critics' Choice red carpet

Critics' Choice red carpet

Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

01 Jun 2015
Critics' Choice Television Awards

Critics' Choice Television Awards

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

01 Jun 2015
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.

25 May 2015
Eurovision: The finals

Eurovision: The finals

Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow won the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, beating Russia and Italy in the big international talent show.

24 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast