Farewell to the telegram

<p>Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent to her son by her daughter-in-law in 1978, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee sends a telegram appealing to Kapil Sibal, India's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, to reverse the decision to close the telegram services at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Bulbul Tiwari, 73, writes a telegram to her grandchildren inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>S. R. Gaur, 55, works inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. On July 15 Indian authorities will close the country&rsquo;s telegram service, once a fundamental part of the country&rsquo;s communication system, used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Kamla Devi, 55, an employee who has served for 30 years, cries as she talks about her career, inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Madhu Bindal, 60, an employee who has served for 34 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Vironika, 55, an employee who has served for 33 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Chelladurai, 52, works in the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee poses with a Morse code telegraph machine at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>A computer screen shows a telegram message inside the central Telegraph office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee hands over change to a telegraph sender at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Saurabh Gupta, 34, writes a telegram to his son inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent by her husband on her birthday in 1955, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Ranjit Singh, 83, who served as an employee in the Central Telegraph Office for 33 years, speaks on a telephone inside his house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Messenger Om Dutt, 56, leaves the Central Telegraph Office to deliver telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee uses glue as he prepares telegrams to be sent at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee reads a newspaper inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee stamps a telegram inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>An employee writes down addresses before dispatching telegrams inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Files are seen stacked up in the record section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

<p>Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, July 13, 2013

