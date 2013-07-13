Farewell to the telegram
Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent to her son by her daughter-in-law in 1978, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent to her son by her daughter-in-law in 1978, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee sends a telegram appealing to Kapil Sibal, India's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, to reverse the decision to close the telegram services at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish...more
An employee sends a telegram appealing to Kapil Sibal, India's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, to reverse the decision to close the telegram services at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bulbul Tiwari, 73, writes a telegram to her grandchildren inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Bulbul Tiwari, 73, writes a telegram to her grandchildren inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
S. R. Gaur, 55, works inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. On July 15 Indian authorities will close the country’s telegram service, once a fundamental part of the country’s communication system, used for...more
S. R. Gaur, 55, works inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. On July 15 Indian authorities will close the country’s telegram service, once a fundamental part of the country’s communication system, used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Kamla Devi, 55, an employee who has served for 30 years, cries as she talks about her career, inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Kamla Devi, 55, an employee who has served for 30 years, cries as she talks about her career, inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Madhu Bindal, 60, an employee who has served for 34 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Madhu Bindal, 60, an employee who has served for 34 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Vironika, 55, an employee who has served for 33 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Vironika, 55, an employee who has served for 33 years, poses for a photograph inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Chelladurai, 52, works in the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Chelladurai, 52, works in the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee poses with a Morse code telegraph machine at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee poses with a Morse code telegraph machine at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A computer screen shows a telegram message inside the central Telegraph office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A computer screen shows a telegram message inside the central Telegraph office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee hands over change to a telegraph sender at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee hands over change to a telegraph sender at the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Saurabh Gupta, 34, writes a telegram to his son inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Saurabh Gupta, 34, writes a telegram to his son inside the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent by her husband on her birthday in 1955, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surjeet Kaur, 77, displays a telegram which was sent by her husband on her birthday in 1955, inside her house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Ranjit Singh, 83, who served as an employee in the Central Telegraph Office for 33 years, speaks on a telephone inside his house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Ranjit Singh, 83, who served as an employee in the Central Telegraph Office for 33 years, speaks on a telephone inside his house in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, leaves the Central Telegraph Office to deliver telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, leaves the Central Telegraph Office to deliver telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee uses glue as he prepares telegrams to be sent at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee uses glue as he prepares telegrams to be sent at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee reads a newspaper inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee reads a newspaper inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee stamps a telegram inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee stamps a telegram inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee writes down addresses before dispatching telegrams inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee writes down addresses before dispatching telegrams inside the delivery section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Files are seen stacked up in the record section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Files are seen stacked up in the record section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Messenger Om Dutt, 56, rides a bicycle as he delivers telegrams in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Next Slideshows
Narendra Modi: a profile
India’s most polarising political figure who may also be the next prime minister.
Flooding in Sichuan
Heavy rainstorms have flooded parts of southwest China.
Jagannath Rath Yatra
The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.
Ramadan in detention
Stateless Rohingya Muslims fast and pray in a Thai immigrant detention center.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.