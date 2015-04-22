Farmer commits suicide in AAP rally
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) watch as others try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22,...more
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22,...more
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters gather around a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters try to catch a farmer who hung himself from a tree in plastic sheets after his body was released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22,...more
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Migrants safely reach Italy
Italy has taken in more than 1,200 rescued migrants since Monday.
The war at home
Living amidst the violence of the Syrian civil war.
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa
South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.
Sicilian migrant centre
Inside an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.