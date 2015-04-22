Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

Farmer commits suicide in AAP rally

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) watch as others try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) watch as others try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) watch as others try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters carry a farmer, who hung himself from a tree, towards an ambulance after being released from the tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters gather around a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters gather around a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters gather around a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters try to catch a farmer who hung himself from a tree in plastic sheets after his body was released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters try to catch a farmer who hung himself from a tree in plastic sheets after his body was released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) Protesters try to catch a farmer who hung himself from a tree in plastic sheets after his body was released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 8
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
(ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY) A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Migrants safely reach Italy

Migrants safely reach Italy

Next Slideshows

Migrants safely reach Italy

Migrants safely reach Italy

Italy has taken in more than 1,200 rescued migrants since Monday.

22 Apr 2015
The war at home

The war at home

Living amidst the violence of the Syrian civil war.

22 Apr 2015
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.

22 Apr 2015
Sicilian migrant centre

Sicilian migrant centre

Inside an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily.

22 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast