Farming for salmon
A diver swims in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A diver prepares to leap into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Tasmanian salmon swim in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A diver leaps into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A netted pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, is seen floating on Hideaway Bay at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A deckhand prepares to pull alongside a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. ...more
Workers check a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A worker drives a boat towards a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A seal rests on a float attached to a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A worker fillets a Tasmanian salmon at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Putin's fans
Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Behind the doors of Rabat
Behind the walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas, and Rabat's Medina, a labyrinth of small alleys, colorful buildings and street markets offer a glimpse into city's...
Bust Atlantic City
Atlantic City is facing competition from neighboring states as they lure gamblers away, forcing the closure of casinos.
MORE IN PICTURES
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.