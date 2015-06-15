Farming in India

A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, in this June 10, 2015 picture. India's farm economy could contract this fiscal year for the first time in over a decade because of drought,...more

A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, in this June 10, 2015 picture. India's farm economy could contract this fiscal year for the first time in over a decade because of drought, threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to lift millions in the countryside out of poverty and bolster his party's support. REUTERS/Amit Dave

