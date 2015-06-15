Farming in India
A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, in this June 10, 2015 picture. India's farm economy could contract this fiscal year for the first time in over a decade because of drought,...more
A farmer carries saplings to plant in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A farmer uses a pair of oxen to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Farmers transport saplings in a cart to plant them in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A farmer with her face covered carries soil as she prepares her field for sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
