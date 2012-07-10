Edition:
India
Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 12:20am IST

Farnborough Airshow

<p>An F18 fighter jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Spectators watch as an MV-22 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Vulcan bomber performs a test flight ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Women wear ponchos in the rain at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Boeing 787 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An air stewardess for Qatar Airways poses in the economy class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Typhoon jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Blades air display team perform at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Gulfstream G550 jet comes in to land behind a Bombardier CRJ900 jet ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A U.S. airforce Globemaster3 C-17A is manoeuvred onto its stand ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An Airbus A380 lands after performing a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An Airbus A400M airlifter is seen ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Pilatus DC-21 (R) comes into land over a Pilatus PC-12 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Workers take a break near a stand of air planes ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Russian Yak130 comes into land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Russian Yak130 is pictured during preparation ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An Airbus A380, owned by Malaysia Airlines, lands behind a Boeing 787, owned by Qatar Airways, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A worker sweeps in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is shown around an Airbus A400M airlifter by chief test pilot Edward Strongman at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Phil Russell prepares signage for the Eclipse 550 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 in Aeroflot livery comes to land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>The crew of a Boeing C-17 military transport plane watch as an Airbus A380 performs a demonstration flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Pilots prepare to disembark a Pilatus DC-21 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. </p>

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Next Slideshows

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Afghanistan is struggling to fight mental health problems that afflict its population after decades of violence.

10 Jul 2012
Cuba's illegal homes

Cuba's illegal homes

In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of workers arrive every year in Havana, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and...

10 Jul 2012
Police vs. police

Police vs. police

Riot police clash with community police in Algiers, demanding more benefits from the government.

10 Jul 2012
Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

Scenes of daily life in Libya, after the first free national vote in six decades.

10 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

