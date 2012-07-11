Edition:
Farnborough Airshow

<p>The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A Starstreak anti-aircraft missile launcher is seen at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Women wear ponchos in the rain at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A visitor passes a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft belonging to the Colombian Air Force with eagles painted over the nose cone at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An MV-22 Osprey medium-lift military transport aircraft is manoeuvred at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Vulcan bomber is displayed at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A Eurofighter Typhoon performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Three Augista Westland helicopters perform a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Entrepreneur Richard Branson waves a model of the LauncherOne cargo spacecraft from a window of an actual size model of SpaceShipTwo on display, after Virgin Galactic's LauncherOne announcement and news conference, at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Russian Yak 130 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Spectators watch as an MV-22 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The Blades air display team perform at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An F18 fighter jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Spectators watch a Boeing 787 Dreamliner performing a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Typhoon jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An Airbus A380 flies through cloud during a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A model RAF helicopter is pictured at a stall ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is shown around an Airbus A400M airlifter by chief test pilot Edward Strongman at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Pilots prepare to disembark a Pilatus DC-21 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Raytheon T6B comes in to land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A crew member sits in the cockpit as an Embraer 190 is guided onto its stand ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An Airbus A380, owned by Malaysia Airlines, lands behind a Boeing 787, owned by Qatar Airways, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Pilatus DC-21 (R) comes into land over a Pilatus PC-12 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>The nose cone of an Airbus A380 overlooks the tail fin of an Airbus A320 at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>The crew of a Boeing C-17 military transport plane watch as an Airbus A380 performs a demonstration flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

