Farnborough Airshow
The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Starstreak anti-aircraft missile launcher is seen at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women wear ponchos in the rain at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor passes a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft belonging to the Colombian Air Force with eagles painted over the nose cone at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An MV-22 Osprey medium-lift military transport aircraft is manoeuvred at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Vulcan bomber is displayed at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Eurofighter Typhoon performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Three Augista Westland helicopters perform a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Entrepreneur Richard Branson waves a model of the LauncherOne cargo spacecraft from a window of an actual size model of SpaceShipTwo on display, after Virgin Galactic's LauncherOne announcement and news conference, at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in...more
A Russian Yak 130 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators watch as an MV-22 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Blades air display team perform at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An F18 fighter jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators watch a Boeing 787 Dreamliner performing a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Typhoon jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Airbus A380 flies through cloud during a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A model RAF helicopter is pictured at a stall ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is shown around an Airbus A400M airlifter by chief test pilot Edward Strongman at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pilots prepare to disembark a Pilatus DC-21 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Raytheon T6B comes in to land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A crew member sits in the cockpit as an Embraer 190 is guided onto its stand ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Airbus A380, owned by Malaysia Airlines, lands behind a Boeing 787, owned by Qatar Airways, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pilatus DC-21 (R) comes into land over a Pilatus PC-12 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The nose cone of an Airbus A380 overlooks the tail fin of an Airbus A320 at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The crew of a Boeing C-17 military transport plane watch as an Airbus A380 performs a demonstration flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
