Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016 | 9:50pm IST

Fashion fit for a Queen

Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 13
EMBARGOED UNTIL 23:01 GMT SEPTEMBER 15, 2016. A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

EMBARGOED UNTIL 23:01 GMT SEPTEMBER 15, 2016. A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. The exhibition...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
EMBARGOED UNTIL 23:01 GMT SEPTEMBER 15, 2016. A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with hats worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with hats worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with hats worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 13
The gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the annual Royal Garter Ceremony is seen on a mannequin alongside other outfits. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the annual Royal Garter Ceremony is seen on a mannequin alongside other outfits. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
The gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the annual Royal Garter Ceremony is seen on a mannequin alongside other outfits. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 13
Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection looks at dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection looks at dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection looks at dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 13
Dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on mannequins in the Crimson Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on mannequins in the Crimson Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on mannequins in the Crimson Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
12 / 13
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

15 Sep 2016
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

14 Sep 2016
Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, was crowned the winner at the 96th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

12 Sep 2016
Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the sale...

09 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast