Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2012 | 11:05pm IST

Fashionistas

<p>Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 20
<p>Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
<p>Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 20
<p>Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
<p>Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 20
<p>Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
<p>Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 20
<p>Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 20
<p>Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 20
<p>Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 20
<p>Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
<p>Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest

Next Slideshows

Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest

Celebrities step into the spotlight, promoting their latest films during TIFF.

13 Sep 2012
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

12 Sep 2012
People's

People's "Best Dressed"

Gwyneth Paltrow tops People magazine's "Best Dressed" list.

12 Sep 2012
Life in Kashmir

Life in Kashmir

Glimpses of life in a state often described as paradise on earth.

07 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast