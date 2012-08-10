Edition:
Fasting during Ramadan

<p>Muslims offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Muslim girls pose for a picture as they wait for their relatives to offer prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Muslim men perform ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Muslim man performs ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Muslim women pray by a window of Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim men raise arms while praying on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Muslims offer Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A woman recites from the Koran as other women listen to her before praying inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Muslim boy looks at the residential complex through the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before having his Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Muslims wait to start their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Podcast