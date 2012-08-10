Fasting during Ramadan
Muslims offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Muslims offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim girls pose for a picture as they wait for their relatives to offer prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim girls pose for a picture as they wait for their relatives to offer prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim men perform ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim men perform ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim man performs ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim man performs ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim women pray by a window of Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim women pray by a window of Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim men raise arms while praying on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim men raise arms while praying on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslims offer Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman recites from the Koran as other women listen to her before praying inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman recites from the Koran as other women listen to her before praying inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Allahabad July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim boy looks at the residential complex through the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before having his Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim boy looks at the residential complex through the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before having his Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims wait to start their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims wait to start their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
The highest-paid celebrity couples
The world's highest-paid celebrity couples this year.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their International Best-Dressed List.
Colombian fashion
Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.