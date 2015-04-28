Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 11:16pm IST

Fate of the Bali Nine

Australians Andrew Chan (R) and Myuran Sukumaran wait in a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian resort island of Bali February 14, 2006. Both men were sentenced to death for drug trafficking . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Australians Andrew Chan (R) and Myuran Sukumaran wait in a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian resort island of Bali February 14, 2006. Both men were sentenced to death for drug trafficking . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Australians Andrew Chan (R) and Myuran Sukumaran wait in a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian resort island of Bali February 14, 2006. Both men were sentenced to death for drug trafficking . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
1 / 20
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea for a stay in the imminent execution of two Australian drug traffickers in Indonesia, saying that reports their trial had been tainted by corruption needed to be investigated. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea for a stay in the imminent execution...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea for a stay in the imminent execution of two Australian drug traffickers in Indonesia, saying that reports their trial had been tainted by corruption needed to be investigated. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 20
Workers load coffins from a church storage area ready to be taken to a police station in Cilacap, near the prison island of Nusakambangan, Central Java, Indonesia April 26, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.

Workers load coffins from a church storage area ready to be taken to a police station in Cilacap, near the prison island of Nusakambangan, Central Java, Indonesia April 26, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Workers load coffins from a church storage area ready to be taken to a police station in Cilacap, near the prison island of Nusakambangan, Central Java, Indonesia April 26, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.
Close
3 / 20
Relatives of Australian death-row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran react as they arrive at Wijayapura port to visit the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, April 28, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto

Relatives of Australian death-row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran react as they arrive at Wijayapura port to visit the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, April 28, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Relatives of Australian death-row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran react as they arrive at Wijayapura port to visit the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, April 28, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto
Close
4 / 20
An armored police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An armored police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An armored police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
5 / 20
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
Close
6 / 20
Armored police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Armored police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Armored police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
7 / 20
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
8 / 20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) gestures to the media upon his return from the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, at Halim Airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) gestures to the media upon his return from the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, at Halim Airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) gestures to the media upon his return from the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, at Halim Airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto
Close
9 / 20
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 20
Brintha Sukumaran (L), sister of Australian death row inmate Myuran Sukumaran, arrives at Kerobokan Prison to visit her brother in Denpasar, Bali February 7, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

Brintha Sukumaran (L), sister of Australian death row inmate Myuran Sukumaran, arrives at Kerobokan Prison to visit her brother in Denpasar, Bali February 7, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Brintha Sukumaran (L), sister of Australian death row inmate Myuran Sukumaran, arrives at Kerobokan Prison to visit her brother in Denpasar, Bali February 7, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Close
11 / 20
Indonesian judge Ujang Abdullah listens as the court's verdict on two Australian drug convicts is read out in the East Jakarta administrative court April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian judge Ujang Abdullah listens as the court's verdict on two Australian drug convicts is read out in the East Jakarta administrative court April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Indonesian judge Ujang Abdullah listens as the court's verdict on two Australian drug convicts is read out in the East Jakarta administrative court April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 20
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 20
A prisoner prays in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A prisoner prays in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A prisoner prays in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 20
An Indonesian official holds handcuffs as he walks inside Kerobokan prison at Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian official holds handcuffs as he walks inside Kerobokan prison at Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
An Indonesian official holds handcuffs as he walks inside Kerobokan prison at Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 20
Helen Chan (R) reacts as her son Michael (L) speaks during a news conference where they asked the Indonesian government to spare the lives of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, both of whom are on death row, at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Helen Chan (R) reacts as her son Michael (L) speaks during a news conference where they asked the Indonesian government to spare the lives of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, both of whom are on death row, at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Helen Chan (R) reacts as her son Michael (L) speaks during a news conference where they asked the Indonesian government to spare the lives of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, both of whom are on death row, at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
16 / 20
Raji Sukumaran, the mother of Australian Myuran Sukumaran, who is on death row, reacts while making a plea for the lives of her son and Andrew Chan during a news conference at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Raji Sukumaran, the mother of Australian Myuran Sukumaran, who is on death row, reacts while making a plea for the lives of her son and Andrew Chan during a news conference at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Raji Sukumaran, the mother of Australian Myuran Sukumaran, who is on death row, reacts while making a plea for the lives of her son and Andrew Chan during a news conference at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
17 / 20
Australian Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran arrive at a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian island of Bali February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Bagus Othman

Australian Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran arrive at a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian island of Bali February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Bagus Othman

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Australian Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran arrive at a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian island of Bali February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Bagus Othman
Close
18 / 20
Australians Myuran Sukumaran (L), Andrew Chan (2nd L), Si Yi Chen (2nd R) and Tach Duc Nguyen stand in a holding cell at a courthouse before the resumption of their trial in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Bagus Othman

Australians Myuran Sukumaran (L), Andrew Chan (2nd L), Si Yi Chen (2nd R) and Tach Duc Nguyen stand in a holding cell at a courthouse before the resumption of their trial in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 14, 2005....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Australians Myuran Sukumaran (L), Andrew Chan (2nd L), Si Yi Chen (2nd R) and Tach Duc Nguyen stand in a holding cell at a courthouse before the resumption of their trial in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Bagus Othman
Close
19 / 20
Guards close a gate at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Guards close a gate at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Guards close a gate at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Search and rescue in Nepal

Search and rescue in Nepal

Next Slideshows

Search and rescue in Nepal

Search and rescue in Nepal

The relief effort after a devastating earthquake struck in Nepal.

28 Apr 2015
Funeral for Freddie Gray

Funeral for Freddie Gray

Mourners line up for the funeral of the 25-year-old Baltimore man who died in police custody.

28 Apr 2015
Chile's cities of ash

Chile's cities of ash

The Calbuco volcano has spewed 210 million tonnes of ash coating nearby towns and prompting the evacuation of more than 6,500 locals.

28 Apr 2015
Militants capture Syrian army base

Militants capture Syrian army base

A coalition of Islamist rebels seize Qarmeed camp in northwestern Syria.

27 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast